0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • economy>

  • Inflation may persist for longer; US Fed has tough task on hands: Raghuram Rajan

Inflation may persist for longer; US Fed has tough task on hands: Raghuram Rajan

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Raghuram Rajan said central banks everywhere are buying time to see if inflation is transitory.

Inflation may persist for longer; US Fed has tough task on hands: Raghuram Rajan
The US Federal reserve would want to let the air out of financial markets slowly rather than abruptly, Raghuram Rajan, Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and former RBI Governor told CNBC-TV18.
He said central banks everywhere are buying time to see if inflation is transitory. Rajan said it would take a lot of courage for the Fed to raise interest rates abruptly.
He said central banks, including the Fed, have a tough task on hands since economies are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rajan said central banks have to ensure that growth does not collapse when monetary stimulus is withdrawn.
He is of the view that inflation could persist for longer than what the market expects.
In 2013, when the US Federal Reserve had said that it would start cutting back on bond purchases, financial markets globally had gone into a swoon.
This time, the Fed has so far been guarded in its language of tapering bond purchases. The widely held view in the market is that the Fed may raise interest rates ahead of schedule.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Most cryptocurrencies will not survive; pose same problem as unregulated chit funds: Raghuram Rajan

Next Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 90 points

next story