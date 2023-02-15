With inflation varying, economists say RBI rate hikes haven't affected consumer spending much

Inflation has barely reached pre-COVID levels, even with the rate hikes that have been implemented in the past year, said Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist-India at Citi. He said rate hikes currently are in an accomodative zone and that the impact on economic activity has not been too severe. He added that aggregate consumer spending has not dropped significantly either.

“In an aggregate, consumer spending has not dropped as much. There has been a consumption shift from goods towards services, interest rates have not played a big role, but fall in excess savings and its impact on consumption has to be very closely watched,” Chakraborty told CNBC-TV18.

The first casualties in India have been the real estate stocks which fell sharply yesterday, February 14, and remain downbeat today.

While the economy is facing some challenges, it is not all doom and gloom. According to Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, medium and long-term demand is still intact. However, he pointed out that the impact on affordable housing has been greater due to the rate hikes. This is likely because those who are in the market for affordable housing are more sensitive to changes in interest rates.

“Short-term, there will be an impact, but the impact will be felt more on the affordable side because up to Rs 30 lakh the demand could be low because of rate increase multiple times,” Kousgi said.

Despite the challenges the economy is facing, there are still some positive signs in certain sectors. Sandeep Runwal, MD of Runwal, noted that the number of walk-ins for real estate projects has not dropped significantly. Also, borrowing costs are still affordable for larger developers.

Runwal said, “What used to be a conversion ratio between 8 percent and 10 percent of all walk-ins, has now started to slow down between 5 percent and 6 percent, although the number of walk-ins has not dropped.”

While inflation and rate hikes may cause some challenges for the Indian economy, it is important to note that the situation is not entirely bleak. The impact of these changes may be felt more acutely in certain sectors, such as affordable housing, but overall, the Indian economy is still showing some resilience. As experts continue to monitor the situation, it will be interesting to see how the economy responds to these challenges in the coming months.

