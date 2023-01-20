Inflation has declined in recent months, determined to get it back down to 2%: Fed Vice Chair

"Inflation has declined in recent months, which is important for American households, businesses, and consumers. Inflation is high, and it will take time and resolve to get it back down to two percent. We are determined to stay the course."

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, on Thursday, said that chances of a "soft landing" for the US economy appear to be growing. Brainard added that the central bank is "probing" for the right level of interest rates required to control inflation without affecting employment. She was speaking at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

"Inflation has declined in recent months, which is important for American households, businesses, and consumers. Inflation is high, and it will take time and resolve to get it back down to two percent. We are determined to stay the course."

Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate rapidly last year, from near-zero in March to the current 4.25 percent-4.50 percent range, to control inflation that surged to 40-year highs.

"The FOMC moved policy into restrictive territory at a rapid pace and subsequently downshifted the pace of increases in the target range at its most recent meeting. This will enable us to assess more data as we move the policy rate closer to a sufficiently restrictive level, taking into account the risks around our dual-mandate goals," Brainard said.

Brainard's remarks, among the last from a Fed policymaker before the Saturday start of an official quiet period ahead of the central bank's next rate-setting meeting on Jan 31-Feb 1, did not give any explicit guidance on how high she feels interest rates may ultimately need to go.

In December, Fed policymakers signaled that the policy rate will need to rise to at least 5.1 percent.

In separate remarks on Thursday, New York Fed leader John Williams said that he was not ready to prejudge the outcome of the upcoming Fed meeting. But he did not push back on market expectations of a quarter percentage point increase. “With inflation still high and indications of continued supply-demand imbalances, it is clear that monetary policy still has more work to do to bring inflation down to our two percent goal on a sustained basis,” Williams said in a speech to the Fixed Income Analysts Society in New York.

“Bringing inflation down is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions,” Williams said, adding “Restoring price stability is essential to achieving maximum employment and stable prices over the longer term, and it is critical that we stay the course until the job is done."

Speaking a conference organised by the Boston Fed, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said, "I anticipate the need for further rate increases, likely to just above five percent, and then holding rates at that level for some time." According to Collins smaller rate hikes are now appropriate as the Fed manages "competing" threats. "The risk that our actions may be insufficient to restore price stability, versus the risk that our actions may cause unnecessary losses in real activity and employment."

The US unemployment rate, came at a low 3.5 percent.

"Recent data suggests slightly better prospects that we could see continued disinflation in the context of moderate growth," Brainard said. Still, "it is a very uncertain environment and you can't rule out worse trade-offs."