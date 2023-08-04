Industry supports India's decision to curb import of laptops and PCs, assures of no price rise or disruption

Government sources had indicated that the decision is aimed to promote Make In India, attract investment and companies to India to produce domestically.

The industry has supported the government's recent decision to curb the import of laptops and PCs, assuring that there will be no resultant price rise or supply chain disruption in the market.

National President of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, Pankaj Mohindroo told CNBC-TV18 that the "policy announcement seems to be based on the premise of providing secure digital access to the burgeoning number of digital citizens in the country."

"We are confident that valid licenses will be provided to trusted industry partners which will enable Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and unrestricted access to trusted brands for digital consumers," he added assuring consumers that all their loved brands will be available as always.

CMD of Lava Mobiles, Hari Om Rai also supported the government's decision and termed it pro-consumer, stating that the government will not allow any disruption in the market. He added that the supply chain will continue as usual as there are set processes to ensure that.

A government official stated on the condition of anonymity that the move was also aimed at checking India's trade imbalance with China as most of these products were imported from there. The government official assured that this decision will neither jack up prices of electronic products as there is excess capacity available in India for production, nor will it violate India's commitment to the ITA as those who still want to import laptops and PCs are free to take licenses.