CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndustry experts say demand for consumer durables largely lukewarm in Q1 despite hopes of rebound

Industry experts say demand for consumer durables largely lukewarm in Q1 despite hopes of rebound

Industry experts say demand for consumer durables largely lukewarm in Q1 despite hopes of rebound
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Latha Venkatesh  Jun 20, 2023 2:05:23 PM IST (Published)

While the consumer durables sector experienced a tepid performance in the first quarter, industry experts remain cautiously optimistic about the future. The gradual improvement in rural demand and the upcoming festive season provide some hope for a resurgence in the market. However, challenges, such as the impact of seasonal fluctuations, still need to be addressed for sustained growth in the consumer durables industry.

Quarter four results showed that COVID related declines and spurts are behind. The electronic consumer durables ndustry grew at a 3-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 percent from FY20 to FY23, which is close to the pre-COVID pace. Cables grew by 17 percent, much better – that is the 3-year CAGR and air-conditioners grew by a more tepid 10 percent.

While these numbers look good, the gross domestic product (GDP) data for quarter four showed that consumption for the country as a whole grew by only 2.8 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X