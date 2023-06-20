Industry experts say demand for consumer durables largely lukewarm in Q1 despite hopes of rebound

By Latha Venkatesh

While the consumer durables sector experienced a tepid performance in the first quarter, industry experts remain cautiously optimistic about the future. The gradual improvement in rural demand and the upcoming festive season provide some hope for a resurgence in the market. However, challenges, such as the impact of seasonal fluctuations, still need to be addressed for sustained growth in the consumer durables industry.

Quarter four results showed that COVID related declines and spurts are behind. The electronic consumer durables ndustry grew at a 3-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 percent from FY20 to FY23, which is close to the pre-COVID pace. Cables grew by 17 percent, much better – that is the 3-year CAGR and air-conditioners grew by a more tepid 10 percent.

While these numbers look good, the gross domestic product (GDP) data for quarter four showed that consumption for the country as a whole grew by only 2.8 percent.