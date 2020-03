The district administration of Ludhiana has decided that any industry in the city can start production, provided it can manage and arrange basic amenities, maintain hygiene and sleeping arrangements within premises for its workers.

On Sunday, the General Manager, District Industries Center (DIC), Ludhiana held a meeting with the chiefs of CII and CICU Punjab. They received a communication from Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana to restart the production in the industries as the region is facing mass migration of workers and laborers from other states amid the lockdown.

In northern India, thousands of jobless workers are marching from their workplaces to their native villages in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh hundreds of kilometres away amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Several states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and many more states including the ones in West India are witnessing the migration of labourers and daily wagers across India.

According to the decision taken, the industries in Ludhiana will have to provide basic arrangements 24x7, maintain hygiene and make sleeping arrangements on the premises for workers.

The movement of officers will be allowed only in pre-approved registered vehicles and the permission of movement of raw materials, finished goods, need to be shown to law enforcement agency.

The industry should ensure daily fumigation as per health department guidelines and shall also maintain record. The daily medical checkup should be conducted and proper record shall be maintained as per COVID-19 guidelines.