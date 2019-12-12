Industrial Production shrinks by 3.8% in October

The country's economic slowdown deepened as the industrial production measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted in October, mainly due to poor performance by power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Thursday.

Index of industrial production contracted by 3.8 percent in October, official data showed. In October 2018, the factory output had expanded at 8.4 percent.

IIP October

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 8.4 percent in October 2018. A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 2.1 per cent in October as compared to 8.2 per cent growth a year ago.