Economy
Industrial Production shrinks by 3.8% in October
Updated : December 12, 2019 06:28 PM IST
In October 2018, the factory output had expanded at 8.4 percent.
Manufacturing sector witnessed a slowdown as production declined by 2.1 percent in October compared to -3.9 percent a month ago.
The power generation sector output dipped -12.2 percent in October, compared to -2.6 percent growth a month ago.
