Industrial production grows 3.1% in September

India's industrial production rose 3.1 percent in September as against CNBC-TV18's poll of 5.07 percent.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 2.7 percent in September 2021.

The CNBC TV-18's poll had predicted 9.7 percent growth in the manufacturing sector.

In September, the mining output climbed 8.6 percent, and power generation increased 0.9 percent.

The poll had predicted 23.6 percent growth and 16 percent growth in the mining and electricity sector respectively.

The IIP had grown by one percent in September 2020.

During April-September this year, the IIP grew 23.5 percent against a 20.8 percent contraction in the same period last year. Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 percent.

It shrank 57.3 percent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.