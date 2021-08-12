Industrial production grows 13.6% in June

India's industrial production rose by 13.6 per cent in June, official data released on Thursday showed. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged by 13 per cent in June 2021.

The mining output climbed 23.1 per cent and power generation increased by 8.3 per cent in June. The IIP had contracted 16.6 per cent in June 2020.

During April-June this year, the IIP grew by 45 per cent against a contraction of 35.6 per cent in the same quarter last year. Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.