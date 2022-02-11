IIP: Industrial output rises 0.4% in December

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday, India's factory output in December rose 0.4 percent as compared to 2.2 percent in the year-ago period.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output contracted by 0.1 percent in December 2021. In the CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, the forecast December IIP was estimated at 1.6 percent.

In December 2021, the mining output climbed 2.6 percent, and power generation increased by 2.8 percent. The IIP had grown by 2.2 percent in December 2020.

During April-December this fiscal, the IIP grew 15.2 percent against a 13.3 percent contraction in the same period last year. Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 percent.

It shrank 57.3 percent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.