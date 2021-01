The year 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year due to Covid-19 outbreak leading to multiple socio-economic ramifications world over.

However, recently, the International Monetary Fund has projected an 11.5 percent growth for India’s economy in the year 2021 which is a positive revision as compared to the growth predictions done previously in October 2020.

To get the industry back to pre-COVID levels, strong and sustainable demand growth is vital. Government intervention in terms of policy changes and spending is imperative to enable this consumption-led recovery. In this scenario, the Union government’s Budget 2021 assumes the avatar of a path-breaking event for the Indian economy.

The Finance Minister will unveil the Budget for 2021-22 on February 1, 2021. The Budget announcements on the indirect tax front are expected to promote the Union government’s flagship programme of Make in India or more popularly known as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Vocal for Local’.

From an indirect tax standpoint, following are some expectations from the Union Budget 2021-22:

Ease of Doing Business: While compliance is being vigorously monitored by the Govt through Audit / Investigation, it is equally important to ensure that the burden of compliance is brought down, both in terms of time and cost. Customs Procedures, GST filings etc. have become more time-consuming and costlier and hence streamlining of compliance measures may be suitably addressed especially to reach within the top 50 Ranks in EODB Ranking of the World Bank.

Measures to bring cost competitiveness for domestic manufacturers: The frequent and sudden tariff and non-tariff barriers coming up have led to supply chain disruptions, increasing costs and resulted in reducing demand. The manufacturing sector is looking at cost competitiveness. The government may consider allowing import of raw materials and semi-finished goods at concessional rate of duty across all sectors to boost domestic manufacturing. The cost competitiveness should not come at the behest of an increase in customs duty on import of finished goods.

Expansion of GST base: The Goods and Services’ tax (‘GST’) is completing its four years journey and still sectors such as Petroleum and Alcohol are outside the GST net. India Inc. expects the government to consider expanding the GST base in a phased manner. In the first phase, petroleum products especially Natural Gas and Aviation Turbine Fuel should be brought under the GST net thereby granting the oil and gas industry the ability to claim an input tax credit (ITC) on all inputs, capital goods and input services.

Thrust on Make in India: To boost domestic manufacturing, Production Linked Scheme (‘PLI’) should be extended to other consumer goods sector.

One-time dispute settlement scheme: In Union Budget 2019, the government introduced the Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme to facilitate quick closure of pending disputes under the erstwhile Central indirect tax laws. India Inc. expects the government to introduce a similar scheme under Customs and GST for voluntary disclosure to clear past irregularities.