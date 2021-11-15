India's WPI inflation rises to 12.54% in Oct against CNBC-TV18 poll of 11.3%

India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 12.54 percent in October 2021 against CNBC-TV18 poll of 11.3 percent. The WPI inflation grew at 1.31 percent in October 2020.

The wholesale inflation grew 10.66 percent in September 2021, while CNBC-TV18 poll predicted it at 10.66 percent for the month.

Core WPI inflation in October was at 11.9 percent against the CNBC-TV18 Poll of 11.5 percent. The wholesale inflation figure for August was at 11.64 percent.

“The high rate of inflation in October 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Monday.

The month-on-month change in WPI index for the month of October (as compared to September, 2021) was 2.28 percent.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 1.14 percent in September to 3.06 percent in October.