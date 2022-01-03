India's unemployment rate reaches 4-month high of 7.91% in December: CMIE data

The unemployment rate in the country touched a four-month high of 7.91 percent in December 2021, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday. The unemployment rate had stood at 7 percent in November, the highest since August which was at 8.3 percent, according to the CMIE data.

The urban unemployment rate was at 9.30 percent in December from 8.21 percent in November 2021, while the unemployment rate in rural areas stood at 7.28 percent from 6.44 percent in the previous month, according to the data.

CMIE Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Vyas told PTI that in December 2021, the number of jobs increased but the number of jobseekers was even higher.

“This is a good sign as the influx into the labour market was high. Around 8.3 million additional people were looking for jobs. However, four million jobseekers got employment,” he stated.