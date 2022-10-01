    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India's unemployment rate eases from 1-year high to 6.43% in September

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    India’s unemployment rate eased to 6.43 percent in September from a one-year high of 8.3 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private think-tank.

    India’s unemployment rate came down to 6.43 percent in September, from a one-year high in the previous month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In August, the unemployment rate — or the percentage of unemployed people in the labour force — had stood at 8.3 percent.
    ”In September, the unemployment rate has fallen significantly with an increase in labour participation in both urban and rural areas,” said Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director, CMIE.
    In August, the rate had spiked owing to a fall of two million in employment sequentially to 394.6 million, according to the private think-tank.
     
