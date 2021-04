The challenges faced by India’s logistics and supply chain management were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although supply chains managed to recover sufficiently to provide the basic equipment needed for the economy to function, larger questions remain about the efficacy of our logistics infrastructure. Remedial steps must now be taken by corporates and companies across the board to ensure their supply chains remain unaffected by similar upheavals in the future, while delivering sustained value to consumers at the same time. On this episode of The Making With Shereen Bhan, we take a look at how these particular objectives might be achieved, and the abiding lessons of the pandemic for the logistics and supply chain industry.