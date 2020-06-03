  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India's services sector slump stretched into May

Updated : June 03, 2020 11:06 AM IST

India's services sector slump stretched into May

You May Also Like

Gartner sees IT spending in India falling 8.1% in 2020; first fall in 5 years 

Gartner sees IT spending in India falling 8.1% in 2020; first fall in 5 years 

Over 1,700 stranded Mizos yet to return home: Official

Over 1,700 stranded Mizos yet to return home: Official

Reliance Industries' rights issue subscribed 1.3x with a day to go

Reliance Industries' rights issue subscribed 1.3x with a day to go

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement