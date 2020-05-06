  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India's services PMI contracts to 5.4 in April vs 49.3 MoM

Updated : May 06, 2020 10:58 AM IST

The latest findings came on the heels of a sister survey on Monday showing factory activity contracted at its sharpest pace on record.
The survey pointed to a long hard road ahead, as optimism about the next 12 months slumped to the lowest in over four years.
India's services PMI contracts to 5.4 in April vs 49.3 MoM

You May Also Like

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement