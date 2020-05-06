Economy India's services PMI contracts to 5.4 in April vs 49.3 MoM Updated : May 06, 2020 10:58 AM IST The latest findings came on the heels of a sister survey on Monday showing factory activity contracted at its sharpest pace on record. The survey pointed to a long hard road ahead, as optimism about the next 12 months slumped to the lowest in over four years. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365