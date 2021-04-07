India's services sector activities ease in March on COVID woes: Survey Updated : April 07, 2021 11:48 AM IST As per the survey, growth was curbed by the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on footfall. On the prices front, the survey participants reported a sharp increase in input costs, the second-fastest since February 2013. Published : April 07, 2021 11:48 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply