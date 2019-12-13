India's services exports grew by over 5% to $17.70 billion in October, says RBI data

India's services exports rose 5.25 percent to $17.70 billion in October, while imports remained nearly flat at $10.86 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The services exports or receipts were $16.82 billion in October 2018, while the imports or payments were worth $10.10 billion.

In September, the exports of services were worth $17.54 billion and the imports were of the order of $11.10 billion, showed the RBI data on India's International Trade in Services.

India is one of the major economies contributing to the world services export industry. The services sector contributes to about 55 percent in India's gross domestic product.