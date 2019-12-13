Economy
India's services exports grew by over 5% to $17.70 billion in October, says RBI data
Updated : December 13, 2019 10:15 PM IST
The services exports or receipts were $16.82 billion in October 2018, while the imports or payments were worth $10.10 billion.
In September, the exports of services were worth $17.54 billion and the imports were of the order of $11.10 billion.
