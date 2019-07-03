#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
India's services activity contracts in June for first time in a year

Updated : July 03, 2019 10:50 AM IST

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 last month from 50.2 in May, sliding below the 50-mark threshold that separates contraction from growth after remaining in expansion territory for the previous 12 months.
Overall demand in the sector - measured by the new business index - expanded at the weakest pace in nine months while foreign demand grew at the slowest rate since February.
