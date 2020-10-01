Economy India's September factory activity grew at fastest pace in over eight years Updated : October 01, 2020 11:35 AM IST Signs of recovery are welcome news for Asia's third-largest economy, which is widely expected to mark its first full-year contraction since 1979 this year. Coronavirus-related distortions have already made millions jobless. Despite the significant rebound, firms cut staff for the sixth month in a row. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.