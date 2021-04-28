India’s second COVID wave heightens downside risks to GDP and credit: S&P Ratings Updated : April 28, 2021 11:13:01 IST A more drawn out COVID-19 outbreak will only impede India’s economic recovery, S&P said. With various parts of the country under various levels of restrictions, the lockdowns are disrupting daily work and related economic behaviour, S&P said. Published : April 28, 2021 11:13 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply