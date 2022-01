India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 5.59 percent in the month of December 2021 as compared to 4.91 percent reported in November 2021, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday showed.

According to the CNBC-TV18 Poll of Economists, the forecast CPI was estimated at 5.8 percent.

