India's retail inflation crosses 7% for a second month in a row

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May eased to 7.04 percent as against 7.79 percent in April, mainly on account of softening food prices, data released by the government showed on Monday.

However, it remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fifth consecutive month. The retail inflation was 7.79 percent in April and in May 2021, it stood at 6.3 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 Poll estimates India’s May CPI to ease from an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April and be closer to 7.01 percent. The core CPI is estimated at 6.2 percent versus 7 percent month-on-month.

Inflation in the food basket was 7.97 percent in May 2022, marginally lower than 8.38 percent in the previous month, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had upped the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 6.7 percent from the 5.7 percent forecast in April.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the upside risk to inflation persists and the recent spike in tomato prices would fuel food inflation. Also, high global crude oil prices would add to the upside pressure on inflation.

As per the RBI's projections, inflation in the first quarter of the fiscal is likely to be 7.5 percent and at 7.4 percent in the following three months. It is expected to decline to 6.2 percent and 5.8 percent in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. RBI has the mandate to keep inflation at 4 percent with a bias of 2 percent on either side.