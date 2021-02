S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said it estimates India's economic recovery at 10 percent in FY22. The flattening of the COVID-19 curve, rise in government spending and better performance from the agriculture sector have placed the country on the path of economic recovery in the financial year 2021-2022, it said.

Consistently good agriculture performance, flattening of COVID-19 infection curve and pick up in government spending are supporting the economy, it said.

The global rating agency also noted that India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue. This includes the need to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.

“Emergence of more contagious COVID-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity pose a major risk to the country’s recovery,” the agency said.

Further, the possibility of early withdrawal of global fiscal stimulus also poses a major risk to India’s recovery, it added.

However, it is of the view that India’s near-term prospects are positive while the recent Union Budget 2021-2022 will also support the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the prospects of improving growth is critical to its ability to sustain higher deficits. S&P estimates India to face a permanent loss of about 10 percent of GDP output versus its pre-pandemic path.

A sustained corporate earnings rebound is key for ratings to stabilize, the agency said. It estimates the banking system’s weak loans ratio at 12 percent of gross loans and credit cost to remain elevated at 2.2 percent-2.7 percent.