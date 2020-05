The disruption in economic activities caused due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown is expected to result in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by a whopping 40 percent, said a report.

SBI Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh wrote that the GDP loss in Q1FY21 will be humongous and could even exceed 40 percent. However, Q2 GDP numbers could witness a smart recovery and clock 7.1 percent, if the country is able to sustain the demand, he said.

Further, Q3 and Q4 growth numbers could also look much better, with an average of 6 percent, but the Q2 bump could come down with the immediate bust in pent up demand in Q2 subsiding subsequently, the report said.

“However, things could rapidly change as the income and job loss could again propel us towards a lower equilibrium after the initial bump up. We thus believe the Government might be looking at the data more closely to prevent such loss in momentum in Q3 and Q4 and even come up with another targeted package later in the year,” Ghosh wrote in the SBI EcoWrap report.

For better governance of the pandemic situation in the lockdown, the country has been divided in red, orange and green zones depending upon the virus spread.

The report estimates the combined loss of orange + red zones to be around 90 percent of the total loss. The loss in the green zone is the least as 80 percent of the population in this zone is located in rural areas which is almost open for all activities.

Thus, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020, the GDP growth is estimated at 1.2 percent while full year GDP growth is expected to be at 4.2 percent. The report expects GDP growth in FY21 to be -6.8 percent.