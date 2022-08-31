    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India's Q1 FY23 GDP data to be released today at 5.30 pm

    India's Q1 FY23 GDP data to be released today at 5.30 pm
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    India's GDP data for the April-June quarter of this fiscal year, gauging the country's economic growth, will be released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) later this evening. The data would elaborate on the expansion of different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the first quarter of this financial year.
    Many analysts believe the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect. According to rating agency ICRA, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at 13 percent, while the State Bank of India in its report pegged the growth rate at 15.7 percent.
    Last year, the GDP growth rate was 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter. Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

    Tags

    GDPindian economyRBI

