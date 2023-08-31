CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's Q1 fiscal deficit widens to Rs 6.06 lakh crore

India's Q1 fiscal deficit widens to Rs 6.06 lakh crore

The fiscal deficit for Q1 now stands at approximately 33.9 percent of the projected Rs 17.87 lakh crore target for the entire fiscal year, indicating a challenging path ahead for fiscal management.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 31, 2023 5:15:11 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
India's Q1 fiscal deficit widens to Rs 6.06 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 has soared to Rs 6.06 lakh crore, a significant increase from the Rs 3.41 lakh crore recorded in the same period the previous year, government data showed on Thursday (August 31).

Share Market Live

The deficit stood at 20.5 percent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).


The fiscal deficit for Q1 now stands at approximately 33.9 percent of the projected Rs 17.87 lakh crore target for the entire fiscal year, indicating a challenging path ahead for fiscal management. The revenue gap has widened to Rs 3.02 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.623 lakh crore in the previous year.

On the spending front, the government's expenditure for Q1 surged to Rs 13.81 lakh crore, a substantial increase from Rs 11.27 lakh crore in the same period last year. Total receipts for the first quarter stood at Rs 7.751 lakh crore, slightly down from Rs 7.86 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Also Read: India's GDP likely grew 7.9% in June quarter of FY24: CNBC-TV18 poll

Tax revenue, a critical component of the government's income, reached Rs 8.94 lakh crore in Q1, a modest increase from Rs 8.69 lakh crore in the previous year.

Capital expenditure (capex), which includes investments in infrastructure and development projects, reached Rs 3.17 lakh crore in Q1, a notable increase from Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the previous year.

Revenue spending, which covers day-to-day operational expenses, amounted to Rs 10.64 lakh crore in Q1, up from Rs 9.18 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year. The deficit was 6.4 percent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 percent.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 5:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fiscal deficit

Recommended Articles

View All
India not to allow export of basmati rice below $1200 per tonne

India not to allow export of basmati rice below $1200 per tonne

Aug 27, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Brookfield's Mark Carney explains why the slowdown in China is different this time

Brookfield's Mark Carney explains why the slowdown in China is different this time

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Explained: China is exporting deflation and here’s how it will impact India and the world

Explained: China is exporting deflation and here’s how it will impact India and the world

Aug 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Liquor sales in Kerala touch record Rs 665 crore in first nine days of Onam

Liquor sales in Kerala touch record Rs 665 crore in first nine days of Onam

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X