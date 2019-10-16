#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Key things you need to know before the opening bell
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
India's overall growth 'very strong' by world economy standards: IMF

Updated : October 16, 2019 08:05 AM IST

India and China with their projected growth rate of 6.1 percent for the current year share the top rank among major economies.
In the medium term, the IMF expects India's growth to stabilise at about 7.3 percent, based on the continued implementation of structural reforms.
