India's October wholesale price inflation eases to 0.16%
Updated : November 14, 2019 01:30 PM IST
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed a decelerating trend as inflation had risen to 5.54 percent during the corresponding period of 2018.
The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 percent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 percent.
