India's October wholesale price inflation eases to 0.16%

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 0.16 percent in October from 0.33 percent in September, official data showed on Thursday.

Similarly, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed a decelerating trend as inflation had risen to 5.54 percent during the corresponding period of 2018.

"Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.92 percent compared to a buildup rate of 4.90 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year," the Ministry said in its review of "Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India" for October.

The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 percent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 percent, showed the data released by the ministry.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation was at (-)0.84 percent in October 2019.

However, the retail inflation for the month hit a 16-month high of 4.62 percent due to soaring prices of food articles, including fruits and vegetables.