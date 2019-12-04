India's November gold imports jump to 5-month high as prices retreat
Updated : December 04, 2019 06:12 PM IST
India imported 71 tonnes of gold in November, compared with 40 tonnes in October.
In November, local gold futures fell to 37,477 rupees ($522.18) per 10 grams after hitting an all-time high of 39,885 rupees in September.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more