  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Economy
Business

India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China

Updated : April 20, 2020 04:43 PM IST

On Saturday, India stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.
The changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb opportunistic takeovers and acquisitions, the government said, but it did not mention China in its new policy statement.
Embassy spokesman Rong said China hopes India will revise 'discriminatory practices' and treat investments from different countries equally.
India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China

You May Also Like

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement