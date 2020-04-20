India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China
Updated : April 20, 2020 04:43 PM IST
On Saturday, India stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.
The changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb opportunistic takeovers and acquisitions, the government said, but it did not mention China in its new policy statement.
Embassy spokesman Rong said China hopes India will revise 'discriminatory practices' and treat investments from different countries equally.