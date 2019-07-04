Economy
India's monsoon rain below average for fifth straight week
Updated : July 04, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 percent of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.
India received 6 percent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on July 3, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more