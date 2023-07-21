India's mineral production records 5.1% surge in April 2023

CNBC TV18
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 8:13:40 PM IST (Published)

    Several key minerals contributed to this positive trajectory, with Phosphorite taking the lead with 29.1 percent year-on-year growth, closely followed by Magnesite at 27.7 percent, and Iron ore at 13.1 percent.

    India's mineral production witnessed a noticeable upswing with overall growth of 5.1 percent year-on-year in April, according to the Ministry of Mines.
    "The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of April, 2023  at 122.5, is 5.1 percent higher as compared to the level during the month of April, 2022," the ministry said in a statement. 
    As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April 2022- April 2023 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 5.8 percent.
    The production levels of essential minerals during April 2023 was; coal: 731 lakh tonnes, lignite 32 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilized): 2671 million cu. m., petroleum (crude): 24 lakh tonnes, iron ore: 247 lakh tonnes, limestone: 386 lakh tonnes, bauxite: 1562000 tonnes, chromite: 273000 tonnes, copper conc.: 9000 tonnes, lead conc.: 29000 tonnes, manganese ore: 265000 tonnes, zinc conc.: 130000 tonnes, phosphorite: 162000 tonnes, magnesite: 10000 tonnes, gold: 102 kg and diamond: 2 carats.
    Several key minerals contributed to this positive trajectory, with Phosphorite taking the lead with 29.1 percent year-on-year growth, closely followed by Magnesite at 27.7 percent, and Iron ore at 13.1 percent.
    Other minerals that showcased robust expansion included Limestone (12.7 percent), Copper Concentrate (12 percent), Lead Concentrate (10.6 percent), Coal (8.8 percent), Manganese Ore (6.9 percent), and Zinc Concentrate (4.1 percent).
    Despite the overall positive trend, some minerals experienced a decline in production during the same period. Notably, Petroleum (crude) showed a dip of 3.6 percent, Natural gas (U) declined by 2.8 percent, Gold saw an 8.1 percent reduction, and Lignite experienced a substantial drop of 21.2 percent. Moreover, Bauxite faced a notable setback with a decline of 24.7 percent, while Chromite witnessed the most significant contraction at a staggering 40.1 percent.
