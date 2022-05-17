India's mineral production increased by 4% in March

The country's mineral production rose by 4 percent in March compared to the year-ago period, the Mines Ministry said on Tuesday.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector in March 2022 at 144.6 was 4 percent higher as compared to the level in March 2021.

"As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the April-March period in the 2021-22 fiscal year, over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 12.2 percent," the Mines Ministry said in a statement.

The output of important minerals in March included coal at 958 lakh tonnes, lignite at 60 lakh tonnes, petroleum (crude) at 25 lakh tonnes and iron ore at 270 lakh tonnes.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March, 2022 over March, 2021 include iron ore, phosphorite, lignite and gold and minerals showing negative growth are coal, petroleum (crude), bauxite, chromite (-31.8%) and manganese ore, among others.

