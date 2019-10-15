#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
India’s millennium city is choking

Updated : October 15, 2019 04:29 PM IST

Gurugram is counted among the worst polluted cities in the world. In 2018, it was declared the worst polluted in an international survey.
To tackle the rising levels of air pollution, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) stresses that it has prepared a clean air programme for the millennium city.
A large number of diesel generator sets, polluting vehicles and destruction of the Aravalli range is considered to be the prime reasons for the poor air quality in the city.
