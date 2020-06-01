India's May jobless rate at 23.48 percent: CMIE

India's unemployment rate in May rose to 23.48 percent, marginally lower from 23.52 percent in April, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday, reflecting the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported 190,535 coronavirus cases, with 5,394 deaths.

India's infrastructure output, contributing nearly 40 percent in industrial production, contracted 38.1 percent in April from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Friday.