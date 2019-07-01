Economy
India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%
Updated : July 01, 2019 10:02 PM IST
The core sector index carries 40.27 per cent weight of the items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the ministry data showed.
The decline in growth rate compared to last month was on the back of negative growth of 1.5 percent and 1 percent in refinery products and fertilisers segments, respectively.
