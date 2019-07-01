India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

The output of India's eight major industries rose by 5.1 per cent in May 2019, official data showed on Monday.

The index of eight core industries was lower compared to April 2019 when it rose by 6.3 per cent, while on a year on year basis, it rose from 4.1 per cent in May 2018, a Commerce Ministry statement said on Monday.

The core sector index carries 40.27 per cent weight of the items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the ministry data showed.

The decline in growth rate compared to last month was on the back of negative growth of 1.5 percent and 1 percent in refinery products and fertilisers segments, respectively.

Steel and electricity recorded strong growth of 19.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.

"Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 19.9 per cent in May 2019 over May 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 19.4 per cent during April to May 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year," the statement said.