India's manufacturing sector activity slips in May, heads towards stagnation: PMI Updated : June 01, 2021 12:31:56 IST The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), fell to 50.8 in May, down from 55.5 in April. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction Published : June 01, 2021 12:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply