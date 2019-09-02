Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Economy
Economy

India's manufacturing PMI drops to 15-month low in August

Updated : September 02, 2019 12:09 PM IST

The country's manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August, owing to slower increases in sales, output and employment, a monthly survey said on Monday.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), fell to 51.4 in August, its lowest mark since May 2018, from 52.5 in July, as most survey indicators fell since July to signal a widespread loss of momentum.
India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.
India's manufacturing PMI drops to 15-month low in August
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV