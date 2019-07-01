Economy
India's manufacturing growth slowed in June on weaker demand, shows PMI
Updated : July 01, 2019 11:06 AM IST
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, fell to 52.1 in June from 52.7 in May, but remained above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a 23rd month.
"PMI data highlighted a slight setback in the Indian manufacturing sector during June," said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.
