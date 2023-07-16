India's June trade data point to falling global inflation; slowing growth is less of a culprit

India’s services exports also showed a minor slowdown from highs of $30-32 billion in Dec-Jan to $27 billion in June. This too appears to be on account of lower software exports as banking and finance companies in US and Europe postponed projects due to uncertainty. The fall in India’s total imports in June must not be read as any weakness in Indian industry to absorb imports.

The June trade data showing that exports have fallen by 22 percent from year ago levels should not be read as a steep slowing of destination countries, nor should the 17.5 percent fall in June imports year-over-year, be read as evidence of slowing Indian growth. In both cases the bigger culprit is the steep fall in commodity prices in June 2023 from June 2022 levels.

India goods imports fell led by crude, coal and organic and inorganic chemicals

June2022($bn) June 2023($bn) Yoy $bn Yoy% inc/dec Total imports 64.35 53.10 -11.25 -17.5% Crude 18.94 12.54 -6.4 -34% Coal, Coke 6.75 3.53 -3.2 -48% Chemicals 3.53 2.45 -1.08 -30%

Now let’s take a look at the prices of these commodities- year over year. In June 2022, Brent crude prices ranged around $110-125/barrel versus $72-76 per barrel in June 2023.

That’s a fall of 36-38 percent, comparable with the 34 percent fall in India’s crude bill in June. Likewise for coal prices, if one took Australian coking coal as an example, prices have fallen from $450 per ton in April-June 2022 to $250 per ton in the comparable quarter this year, marking a fall of 45 percent. And lo, the Indian coke & coal import bill is down 48 percent.

June 2022 June2023 Change % yoy Brent crude ($/bl) 110-125 72-76 -36% Australian coking coal($/MT) 450 250 -48%

Coming to organic and inorganic chemicals, many like phenol, acetone, acetic acid, caustic soda and ethanol have fallen 25-50 percent from their June2022 levels This is in part because of demand uncertainty and in part because of suspected dumping by Chinese producers.

The FMC CEO was quoted as saying, “Towards the end of May, we experienced unforeseen and unprecedented volume declines in three out of our four operating regions, as our channel partners rapidly reduced inventory levels. Even as we manage through this market contraction and significant inventory reduction by our channel partners, on-the-ground consumption of our products remains strong and at similar levels to last year”.

In short, the fall in India’s total imports in June must not be read as any weakness in Indian industry to absorb imports.

Much the same applies to exports. June exports at $32.97 billion are down by $10 billion or 22 percent from year ago levels. Half of this or $5 billion is accounted for by petroleum products which have fallen from 10.6 billion in June 2022 to $5.56 billion in June 2023.- a fall of 47 percent.

The following table shows this is almost entirely accounted for by a fall in prices

($/gallon) June 2022 June 2023 % change y-o-y Gasoline 3.7-4.0 2.4-2.6 -36 Diesel 3.8-4.2 2.3-2.4 -40 Kerosene 4 2.2 -45

Likewise other Indian exports such as chemicals and rice also suffered a fall in global prices from June 2022 levels. However in certain cases like textiles and engineering goods, the fall could have been due to slower demand in destination countries.

India’s services exports also showed a minor slowdown from highs of $30-32 billion in Dec-Jan to $27 billion in June. This too appears to be on account of lower software exports as banking and finance companies in US and Europe postponed projects due to uncertainty.

In sum, the internals of the June trade data clearly show that fall in prices of commodities accounted for a bulk of the fall in imports and exports, and global economic slowdown played a smaller role.