India's inflation likely edged up to nine-month high in July, says poll

Updated : August 07, 2019 10:42 AM IST

Despite rising, inflation is expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent, clearing the way for more policy easing.
The expected rise in inflation was mainly based on an increase in food prices and fuel costs - the biggest components of the consumer price index. Food prices have risen due to lower-than-expected monsoon rains over the past two months.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile components like food and energy, has been on a downward trajectory since February, suggesting a lack of demand and weak economic activity.
