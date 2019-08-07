Economy
India's inflation likely edged up to nine-month high in July, says poll
Updated : August 07, 2019 10:42 AM IST
Despite rising, inflation is expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent, clearing the way for more policy easing.
The expected rise in inflation was mainly based on an increase in food prices and fuel costs - the biggest components of the consumer price index. Food prices have risen due to lower-than-expected monsoon rains over the past two months.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile components like food and energy, has been on a downward trajectory since February, suggesting a lack of demand and weak economic activity.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more