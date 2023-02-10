India's Industrial production rises 4.3% in December

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 percent in December 2022.

India's industrial production (IIP) rose by 4.3 percent in December, as compared to the 7.1 percent growth seen in the month of November, according to official data released on Friday.

Mining output rose by 9.8 percent and power generation increased by 10.4 percent during the month of December under review. Factory output measured in terms of the IIP grew by 1 percent in December 2021.

The mining sector saw a growth of 9.8 percent compared to 9.7 percent in the previous month, while the manufacturing sector grew by 2.6 percent compared to 6.1 percent in the previous month.

The electricity sector grew by 10.4 percent compared to 12.7 percent in the previous month. The growth of primary goods, capital goods, and infra goods was 8.3 percent, 7.6 percent, and 8.2 percent respectively, which was slower compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, the consumer durables sector saw a decline of 10.4 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the previous month, while the consumer non-durables sector grew by 7.2 percent compared to 8.9 percent in the previous month.

The IIP data provides insights into the overall performance of the industrial sector in India, and it can be used to assess the current economic conditions and formulate economic policies.

However, it is important to consider other economic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation, and employment data, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the economy.