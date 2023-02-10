India's Industrial production rises 4.3% in December

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 percent in December 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection
Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals
Feb 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs
Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's industrial production (IIP) rose by 4.3 percent in December, as compared to the 7.1 percent growth seen in the month of November, according to official data released on Friday.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 percent in December 2022.
Mining output rose by 9.8 percent and power generation increased by 10.4 percent during the month of December under review. Factory output measured in terms of the IIP grew by 1 percent in December 2021.
The mining sector saw a growth of 9.8 percent compared to 9.7 percent in the previous month, while the manufacturing sector grew by 2.6 percent compared to 6.1 percent in the previous month.
The electricity sector grew by 10.4 percent compared to 12.7 percent in the previous month. The growth of primary goods, capital goods, and infra goods was 8.3 percent, 7.6 percent, and 8.2 percent respectively, which was slower compared to the previous month.
On the other hand, the consumer durables sector saw a decline of 10.4 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the previous month, while the consumer non-durables sector grew by 7.2 percent compared to 8.9 percent in the previous month.
The IIP data provides insights into the overall performance of the industrial sector in India, and it can be used to assess the current economic conditions and formulate economic policies.
However, it is important to consider other economic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation, and employment data, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the economy.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!