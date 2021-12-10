India’s industrial production grows 3.2% in October; mining output climbs 11.4%

The National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday released the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data. According to the data, India's industrial production rose 3.2 percent in October.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the IIP was expected to grow at 3.3 percent. The IIP had grown by 4.5 percent in October 2020.

The manufacturing sector's output grew 2 percent, while the mining output climbed 11.4 percent. Power generation increased 3.1 percent.

During April-October this year, the IIP grew 20 percent against a 17.3 percent contraction in the same period last year. Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 percent.

It shrank 57.3 percent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

