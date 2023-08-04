India's import restriction on laptops, computers to be effective from November 1

"Import consignments can be cleared till 31 October without a license for restricted imports. For clearance of import consignments with effect from 1 November, a valid License for Restricted imports is required," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

In a breather to hardware companies, the Indian government on Friday (August 4) said the restriction on imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers will come into effect from November 1, 2023.

Share Market Live NSE

"Import consignments can be cleared till 31 October without a license for restricted imports. For clearance of import consignments with effect from 1 November, a valid License for Restricted imports is required," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

This comes after the government on Thursday (August 3) imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers with immediate effect for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing.

Yesterday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification, said exemption from import licensing is provided for up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return, and product development purposes.

Importers of these items would now have to seek permission or license from the government for their inbound shipments. The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by "security concerns."

Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, they said. The decision will also spur domestic manufacturing, at a time when India has identified electronics manufacturing as a key priority area for its future growth ambitions and is hoping to attract investments from global biggies looking to diversify their operations outside China.

Under PLI 2.0 IT hardware scheme, 44 companies have already been registered and two companies have filed their application on the scheme portal by July 31, 2023.

The companies can submit applications till August 30, 2023. Sources said two companies, including HP, have already applied under the PLI scheme. Further, sources said that licences can be taken for one year and added that companies can apply multiple times, and multiple units can apply for licences as well. DGFT has prepared a portal for companies/traders to apply online for the licence.