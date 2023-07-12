India's IIP grows by 5.2% in May, Infra, Capital goods rise fastest, electricity slowest

India's industrial output, as measured by the index of Industrial production or IIP, in May rose to 5.2 percent from 4.2 percent in April, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed today. As per CNBC-TV18's poll, the May IIP data was expected to decline to 4.9 percent.
The mining sector recorded a growth rate of 6.4% in May, an improvement from the 5.1% growth seen in the previous month.
Similarly, the manufacturing sector also witnessed growth, with a rate of 5.7% in May compared to 4.9% in the previous month.
The electricity sector showed a slight improvement, with a growth rate of 0.9% in May, contrasting with the -1.1% growth seen in the previous month.
In terms of goods categories, primary goods registered a growth rate of 3.5% in May, up from 1.9% in the previous month.
The capital goods sector displayed notable growth, with a rate of 8.2% in May compared to 6.2% in the previous month.
Infrastructure goods also witnessed positive growth, with a rate of 14% in May, higher than the 12.8% growth seen in the previous month.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jul 12, 2023 5:53 PM IST
