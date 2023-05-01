India's GST collection hits new record in April 2023

The government has also settled Rs 45,864 crore to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Rs 37,959 crore to the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) from Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

India's gross GST collection for April 2023 has hit an all-time high at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, with a year on year growth rate of 12%. Of this, CGST was Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore collected on import of goods).

The figures are Rs 19,495 crore higher than the previous high of Rs 1.67 lakh crore recording in April 2022.

Furthermore, on 20th April 2023, the highest tax collection on a single day was recorded, with transactions of 9.8 lakh amounting to Rs 68,228 crore. Interestingly, the previous highest single day payment too happened on the same date of the last year, at Rs 57,846 crore through 9.6 lakh transactions.

Source: PIB

The government has also settled Rs 45,864 crore to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Rs 37,959 crore to the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) from Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI, hailed the record GST collection and attributed it to the improved ease of doing business reforms led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The big bang start to the new financial year with GST collections touching an all time high of 1.87 lakh crores in April 2023 augurs well for the India growth story. Besides, plugging of leakages through improved data analytics has also helped. India's emergence as the next engine of global growth is affirmed by the upward trajectory of GST collections, and has been bolstered by sustained reforms under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi aimed at improving ease of doing business," said Panda.

Ernst and Young Partner Saurabh Agarwal too hailed the collections.

"The tax collections continue to show a positive trend as government uses 'end to end' data analytics to ensure effective administration. The increased collections are likely an indicator of a stable growth in the Indian economy. Highest ever collections also appears to be a result of March being the last month of the Financial Year," he said.

Abhishek Jain, Partner and National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India said, “The highest ever GST collection is aligned to expectations, specifically with the increased E-Way Bills generated during March and reconciliations linked to year-end activities. With continued growth in collections and the government’s bid to control evasion, the cheer for increased collections could continue.”