India's GST collection hits new record in April 2023

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 6:38:01 PM IST (Updated)

The government has also settled Rs 45,864 crore to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Rs 37,959 crore to the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) from Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

India's gross GST collection for April 2023 has hit an all-time high at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, with a year on year growth rate of 12%. Of this, CGST was Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore collected on import of goods).

The figures are Rs 19,495 crore higher than the previous high of Rs 1.67 lakh crore recording in April 2022.
Furthermore, on 20th April 2023, the highest tax collection on a single day was recorded, with transactions of 9.8 lakh amounting to Rs 68,228 crore. Interestingly, the previous highest single day payment too happened on the same date of the last year, at Rs  57,846 crore through 9.6 lakh transactions.
