India's GDP to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22 against 7.3% contraction in 2020-21, says govt data

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
The NSO said, "The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 percent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21."

As per the first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday, India's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 9.2 percent in the current FY 2021-22 against a contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21.
"Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 percent," it added.
