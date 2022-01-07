India's GDP to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22 against 7.3% contraction in 2020-21, says govt data

As per the first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday, India's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 9.2 percent in the current FY 2021-22 against a contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21.

The NSO said, "The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 percent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21."

"Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 percent," it added.